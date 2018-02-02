The411: Country music star Keith Urban announces his Graffiti U World Tour

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11)-- Country music stars love Kentucky and the all-stars of the genre have announced their dates from Brad Paisley, Luke Bryan,

and Sugarland. Now, let’s add the Graffiti U World Tour. This will feature four-time Grammy award winner and ten-time Country Music Association Awards and 11-time Academy of Country Music Award winner Keith Urban. The country music superstar also is a songwriter and collaborates with stars like The Rolling Stones, John Mayer, Steven Tyler Alicia Keys, Tim McGraw and Indiana native John Mellencamp. His new singles “Female” and his Australian single “Parallel Line” are available.

The member of the Grand Ole Opry announces his tour and the KFC Yum! Center is slated for Saturday, October 20th. Urban made a surprise show in Nashville on January 17th and announced the tour with nearly 50 dates already on the schedule. The tour will kick-off June 15th in St. Louis. Information on ticket availability for his Louisville show is still to be announced but when it’s released I will let you know. I do know who will be opening for him and that’s Kelsea Ballerini.

