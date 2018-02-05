Sybrina Fulton, mother of Trayvon Martin, to speak in Louisville

sybrina fulton 08192014 xx 1.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

The411: February marks African American History Month. It’s a time to recognize those who worked tirelessly to break barriers when it was unacceptable and not well received to advance to achieve.

The Dr. Joseph McMillan National Conference on the Black Family in America will convene in Louisville on Feb. 23 and Feb. 24 to celebrate the achievements and to acknowledge, discuss and to put words into action that there are still disparities that people of color still need to overcome.

The conference will be held at the Louisville Central Community Center, (LCCC). This year’s theme, “Elevating the Health and Safety of the Black Family and Community". The mother of Trayvon Martin, Sybrina Fulton will be the keynote speaker for the brunch. Trayvon’s case sparked national conversation and protests with the concerns of racism, gun violence, stereotyping to profiling.

In February of 2012, 17-year-old Trayvon was walking back from a convenience store in Sanford, Florida after purchasing candy and something to drink. He encountered George Zimmerman. He said that he killed the teen in self-defense after a scuffle. Zimmerman saw Martin in the neighborhood and did not recognize him so he called police.

According to Zimmerman, the neighborhood had several robberies and he thought Martin was a suspect. After, contacting police he got into an altercation with the teen and shot Trayvon in the chest.

Initially, Zimmerman was not charged because police said there was no evidence but due to the national media coverage Zimmerman was charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter but later acquitted by a jury in 2013.

Trayvon Martin would have been 23 years old today, (Feb. 5th).

For additional information on the Dr. Joseph McMillan National Conference on the Black Family in America call 502-852-6656 or by email at efc@louisville.edu.

