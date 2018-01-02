Pink's 'Beautiful Trauma' one of many big shows planned for Yum! Center

The411: It's clear to see that 2018 will be a big year for entertainment in Louisville. The KFC Yum! Center has announced several big shows from the Shania Now Tour to The Red Pill Blues Tour with Maroon 5.



Now, the Beautiful Trauma World Tour with pop icon Pink will make a stop in Louisville on Tuesday, March 27.



Pink's special guest will be Bleachers. Doors open at 6:30 pm and the show is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm.



Tickets can be purchased as low as $47.45 and go up to $230.95.



