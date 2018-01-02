Kid Rock to bring his 'Greatest Show On Earth' tour to Louisville

Kid Rock inducts Cheap Trick at the 31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Kane/WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Rapper-producer Kid Rock hits the road for his "Greatest Show On Earth Tour 2018".

The tour kicks off on Jan. 19 in Nashville. Then the next day he will travel to Louisville to perform at the KFC Yum! Center on that Saturday, Jan. 20.



When you go to a Kid Rock show critics say to expect a high-energy experience. Fans will also get to hear new music from his new album Sweet Southern Sugar which was released in November 2017.



Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. A Thousand Horses is scheduled to open the show. Tickets range from $39.50 to $129.50.



If you have a story idea, send it to me at The411@whas11.com. You can follow me on Twitter @Sherlenemediapr and Instagram @Sherlenemediapro.

© 2018 WHAS-TV