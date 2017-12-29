Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - The author known for her masterful books of mystery starting each with a letter of the alphabet has died.

Sue Grafton died on Thursday after a long battle with cancer. WHAS11 spoke to the author in August in Hopkinsville at the solar eclipse.

I even had the wonderful opportunity to work with Grafton on a book signing and reading at a Louisville book store several years ago.

Grafton’s Hometown Hero Banner was dedicated in 2016. The 27’ x 40’ banner is facing the east wall of the S. Springhill Suites/Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott at 132 E. Jefferson Street.

The Louisville native went to Atherton High School and later went on to graduate from the University of Louisville.

Graton’s novels have been published in 28 countries and in 26 languages.

Sue Grafton was 77. Stay with The411 and WHAS11 News for additional reports.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer just posted this statement on his social media page:

"The world has lost a great talent and prolific author in Sue Grafton — and in Louisville we have lost a citizen, friend, neighbor, a master gardener and hometown hero. Her legacy will live on through her words, which will entertain and thrill readers for generations to come."

Message from viewer(s):

Met Sue and family while working for a local company. She was so sweet to talk to. We kept in touch after I left that company. Would always sign my books when I saw her and would sometimes sign my books before starting her official signing. Always looked forward to seeing her and the family.

Robert J. Robinson

