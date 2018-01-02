George Lopez, Cedric The Entertainer team up for comedy show at Louisville Palace

The411: You've seen George Lopez and Cedric the Entertainer on the big screen, sitcoms and standup specials.
Now, the two have teamed up for a comedy show in Louisville on Saturday, Jan. 27 at the Louisville Palace.
Tickets range from $49.50 to $69.50 for what promoters call comedy royalty comes together for the comedy event of the year. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the show is at 7:00 p.m.
George Lopez currently stars in his TV Land comedy "Lopez". Plus, he was in Louisville in December shooting a film that's due out sometime this year.
Cedric the Entertainer currently stars in the reality series, "Cedric's Barber Battle" on the CW.
If you have a story idea, send it to me at The411@whas11.com. You can follow me on Twitter @Sherlenemediapr and Facebook @SherleneShanklin for real-time announcements.
© 2018 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs