George Lopez, Cedric The Entertainer team up for comedy show at Louisville Palace

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 30: Cedric The Entertainer and George Lopez attend the George Lopez Foundation 10th Anniversary Celebration Party at Baltaire. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for George Lopez Foundation) (Photo: Jerod Harris, 2017 Getty Images)

The411: You've seen George Lopez and Cedric the Entertainer on the big screen, sitcoms and standup specials.



Now, the two have teamed up for a comedy show in Louisville on Saturday, Jan. 27 at the Louisville Palace.



Tickets range from $49.50 to $69.50 for what promoters call comedy royalty comes together for the comedy event of the year. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the show is at 7:00 p.m.



George Lopez currently stars in his TV Land comedy "Lopez". Plus, he was in Louisville in December shooting a film that's due out sometime this year.



Cedric the Entertainer currently stars in the reality series, "Cedric's Barber Battle" on the CW.



If you have a story idea, send it to me at The411@whas11.com. You can follow me on Twitter @Sherlenemediapr and Facebook @SherleneShanklin for real-time announcements.

© 2018 WHAS-TV