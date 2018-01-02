WHAS
George Lopez, Cedric The Entertainer team up for comedy show at Louisville Palace

Sherlene Shanklin, WHAS 10:40 PM. EST January 02, 2018

The411: You've seen George Lopez and Cedric the Entertainer on the big screen, sitcoms and standup specials. 


Now, the two have teamed up for a comedy show in Louisville on Saturday, Jan. 27 at the Louisville Palace. 

Tickets range from $49.50 to $69.50 for what promoters call comedy royalty comes together for the comedy event of the year.  Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the show is at 7:00 p.m. 

George Lopez currently stars in his TV Land comedy "Lopez". Plus, he was in Louisville in December shooting a film that's due out sometime this year. 

Cedric the Entertainer currently stars in the reality series, "Cedric's Barber Battle" on the CW.

If you have a story idea, send it to me at The411@whas11.com. You can follow me on Twitter @Sherlenemediapr and Facebook @SherleneShanklin for real-time announcements.  

