Comedy comes to the Kentucky Center

(LOUISVILLE, KY)--The411 with Sherlene Shanklin: Before we ring in the New Year why not try a little laughter. The Kentucky Center and Lil Robbie Productions present Laughter N The Ville 2 featuring comedians Bill Bellamy, Kenny Howell, Chris Thomas and Pierre. The show will be on Saturday, December 30th in Whitney Hall.



You will find yourself laughing out loud throughout the show. It will be hosted by comedian Damon Williams. So, even when the acts take a break Williams will keep the momentum going between acts along with music in the pre-show with DJ Q.



Tickets for the 8:00 pm show start at $45.00. You can pick them up at the Kentucky Center box office, online at

www.kentuckycenter.org