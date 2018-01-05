A Triple Crown performance comes to Louisville during Kentucky Derby weekend

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11)--Down the Stretch we come...We are just 119 days away from the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby and there's already a race to get events on the calendar. We'll I have my first announcement and it's a good one for rap and hip-hop fans. Let's add a concert to the many events you can enjoy will enjoying the greatest two minutes in sports. I have a feeling a few of our guests will arrive in town a little earlier for this show.



This artist released Dedication 6 on Christmas Day....now I can announce Lil Wayne will be in Louisville for a concert on Thursday, May 3rd. The Grammy Award winning hip hop star is no stranger to Louisville.. He won a Grammy with late artist/producer and Louisville native Stephen "Static Major" Garrett for Lollipop. Wayne was in Louisville in April of 2017 and performed before a sold out audience. He decided not to come alone.



He's bringing a young artist that's making her name known in the hip hop game. You've seen her on Love and Hip Hop New York and now she has this smash hit, Bodak Yellow, which is excelling her music career after one single release. Cardi B will join Lil Wayne in Broadbent Arena. She recently worked with Bruno Mars on the remix of his hit song Finesse.





And let me add just one more artist to the lineup. R and B singer K. Michelle will also travel to Louisville to be a part of the show after releasing her latest album “The People I Used to Know”. If you look at your calendar that's the same day as the Pegasus Parade...the official kickoff to Derby weekend.





So, its Lil Wayne. Cardi B and K. Michelle in concert on Thursday, May 3rd in Broadbent Area. Tickets for this Derby concert will sellout. They officially go on sale Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 15th. As I get additional information on this concert and other Kentucky Derby events I will pass them along.



