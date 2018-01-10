A third Avett Brothers show is added to the Louisville Palace schedule

FRANKLIN, TN - SEPTEMBER 23: Scott Avett of the Avett Brothers performs during Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival on September 23, 2017 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Mickey Bernal/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival) (Photo: Mickey Bernal, 2017 Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11)-- The Louisville Palace adds a third show for the American folk rock band, The Avett Brothers. Shows for Friday, January 19th and Saturday, January 20th are sold-out. So, a third show was added on Thursday, January 18th.

Tickets start at $59.50 and you can only purchase up to four. So, don't wait too long because this show will likely sellout just like the other two shows.

The Avett Brothers created by brothers Scott and Seth Avett. Their roots are in traditional folk and bluegrass, but also captures the high spirits and no-boundaries attitude of rock & roll with a very strong fan-base in this area.

If you have a story idea, send it to me at The411@whas11.com. You can also follow me on Twitter @Sherlenemediapr for real-time news and concert announcements.



© 2018 WHAS-TV