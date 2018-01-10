A third Avett Brothers show is added to the Louisville Palace schedule

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11)-- The Louisville Palace adds a third show for the American folk rock band, The Avett Brothers. Shows for Friday, January 19th and Saturday, January 20th are sold-out. So, a third show was added on Thursday, January 18th.
Tickets start at $59.50 and you can only purchase up to four. So, don't wait too long because this show will likely sellout just like the other two shows.
The Avett Brothers created by brothers Scott and Seth Avett. Their roots are in traditional folk and bluegrass, but also captures the high spirits and no-boundaries attitude of rock & roll with a very strong fan-base in this area.
