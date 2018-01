Bing Futch will teach and perform at the Kentucky Music Winter Weekend at the Ramada Plaza, 9700 Bluegrass Pkwy., in Jeffersontown, KY. Kentucky Music Winter Weekend is January 5th through the 7th, 2018. He will perform a concert on January 6th, 2018. For more information, visit KentuckyMusicWinterWeekend.com.

