Win the ultimate VIP bourbon experience from GDL and #VisitBardstown

If you love bourbon or just exploring beautiful Bardstown, Kentucky, enter to win the ideal bourbon experience from WHAS11’s Great Day Live and #VisitBardstown. The getaway includes private tastings, VIP tours, lodging, meals and much more! Josh Hollifield of 1792 Barton Distillery and Jeff Crow of Heaven Hill share more details about the prize package. Register now for a chance to win at WHAS11.com/contests. The winner will be announced February 9, 2018. Find more information at VisitBardstown.com.

