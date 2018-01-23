After being found in a pile of trash near Maker’s Mark Distillery, a St. Louis couple brought the Kentucky Humane Society to be nursed back to health. Andrea Blair of KHS shares Whiskey’s story and how you can help other animals like him. Many other animals like Whiskey are now available at any of the 10 KHS locations around the Louisville area. You can find all locations and adoptable animals at KYHumane.org.

