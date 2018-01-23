WHAS
Whiskey provides a different type of "hair of the dog"

Thanks to the KY Humane Society, Whiskey was nursed back to health after being found starved in the streets.

January 23, 2018

After being found in a pile of trash near Maker’s Mark Distillerya St. Louis couple brought the Kentucky Humane Society to be nursed back to health. Andrea Blair of KHS shares Whiskey’s story and how you can help other animals like him.  Many other animals like Whiskey are now available at any of the 10 KHS locations around the Louisville area. You can find all locations and adoptable animals at KYHumane.org. 

