What's old is new again at The Filson Historical Society

In honor of recently obtained historical items, The Filson Historical Society is proudly displaying them in a new exhibit. One of the items on display is Tom T. Hall's personal guitar. Aaron Rosenblum of the Filson honors Hall with a short performance using that guitar. You can see the "What's Old is New Again" exhibit featuring items from Tom T. Hall, Hunter S. Thompson and more at TheFilson through March 16, 2018. The Filson Historical Society is located at the corner of Third Street and Ormsby Avenue, Louisville. For more info visit FilsonHistorical.org..

