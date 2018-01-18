WHAS
"What's new pussy cat?" Pet Psychic Latifa Meena wants to know

To celebrate "Answer your cat's questions day" held on January 22nd, Pet Psychic Latifa Meena reads the mind of a four legged friend.

WHAS 12:16 PM. EST January 18, 2018

Latifa Meena is a Pet Phychic who helps people understand their pets’ needs and wants. Mindy Beeler and her cat, Dorian, were recently involved in a house fire and Mindy is curious to find out how Dorian is recovering. If you would like Latifa Meena to talk with your animals, she'll be conducting readings at the Festival of Healing and Spiritual Awareness inElizabethtown, KY on January 20th and 21st, 2018.  Details are on the website at FestivalOfHealingKY.com. You can also find more about Latifa's other events and her online courses at AnimalsCanTalk.com.

 

