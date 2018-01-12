What to make with bread and milk when you're snowed in

When the snow moves in, bread and milk move out of grocery stores quickly! But what can you actually make with bread and milk? Chef CeCe Bright and Jere Downs of Kroger brave the weather to show Rachel and Terry some recipes that go beyond French toast.

KROGER’S WALNUT RAISIN BREAD PUDDING

2 large loaves Italian bread, crumbled into small pieces

1 quart heavy cream

3 eggs

1 ½ cup sugar

2 tablespoons vanilla

½ cup to 1 cup raisins

½ cup to 1 cup walnuts

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 cup honey

½ cup Kentucky Bourbon

½ stick butter, cubed

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and lightly grease a 9-inch by 13-inch oven dish.

Whisk eggs with sugar until smooth.

Stir in vanilla, raisins, walnuts and cinnamon until well blended.

Combine egg mixture with soaked bread and pour into baking dish.

Bring honey and Bourbon to a simmer in a saucepan over medium heat.

Add butter to Bourbon sauce. When melted, whisk and pour over bread in baking dish.

Bake between one hour and one hour, 15 minutes until golden brown. Bread pudding is done when a toothpick inserted comes out clean.

