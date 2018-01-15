We're told not to judge a book by its cover but don't you?

Peggy Noe Stevens spent 20 years in the hospitality business before beginning her own company to help others build their professional profiles. She sits down with Rachel and Tony to explain how first impressions can affect how other professionals see you. You can get more advice and professional guidance from Peggy at PeggyNoeStevens.com. She's also on Facebook and Twitter, @PeggyNoeStevens.

