UofL helps visually-impaired drivers hit the road. Here's how:

Legally blind drivers are now given the opportunity to drive thanks to UofL research.

WHAS 12:21 PM. EST February 05, 2018

Sight issues take a backseat for visually-impaired Kentuckians who used to think driving was an impossibility, thanks to the optometrists at the University of Louisville. Hear more stories and interviews about the University of Louisville on UofL Today every Monday and Tuesday night at 6:00PM on 93.9 FM and throughout the week on Metro TV and KET KY. For more about UofL and UofL events, go to UofLNews.com.

 

