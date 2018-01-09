Unmask a cure for breast cancer at the Twisted Pink Masquerade Ball

Cancer survivor Caroline Johnson created Twisted Pink to help further the discovery of a cure to metastatic breast cancer. To help fund the search for a cure, Twisted Pink will host their annual Masquerade Ball on January 13th, 2018. Cocktail hour begins at 6:00PM and dinner begins at 7:30PM at the Seelbach Hilton Hotel. You can get tickets and begin bidding now at TwistedPink.org.

© 2018 WHAS-TV