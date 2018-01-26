Tips to shoo the flu

Doctor Benjamin Klausing and nurse Melissa Fugate of Baptist Health Infection Control share how to avoid the flu this season with some simple tips. They brought along with them a black light to prove how dirty your hands can be and how to properly wash them away. Baptist Health has locations throughout Kentuckiana, including Louisville, La Grange, Floyd County and Hardin County. You can find more information and even request appointments at BaptistHealth.com.

