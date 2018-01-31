These cocktails are sure to score extra points at your Super Bowl party

When hosting a Super Bowl event, remember not everyone enjoys chugging a cold beer or sipping on an alcoholic cocktail. Josh Hafer from Heaven Hill shares both a cocktail and a mocktail that’ll satisfy everyone at your party.

Going For Two:

2.0 oz EWB

.5 oz lemon juice

.75 oz orange juice

.50 oz PAMA

Something your guests would want to go for another. Combine all the ingredients in a mixing glass, ice and shake until chilled. Serve cocktail in a rocks glass. Garnish with an orange slice if desired.

Extra Point:

2.0 oz Pomegranate Juice

10 Blueberries

1 sprig of mint

3 oz San Pelligrino Limonata

In a Collins glass muddle blueberries and mint. Add Ice and the pomegranate juice. Stir and top off with limonata. Garnish with a fresh sprig of mint

