These cocktails are sure to score extra points at your Super Bowl party

WHAS 12:45 PM. EST January 31, 2018

When hosting a Super Bowl event, remember not everyone enjoys chugging a cold beer or sipping on an alcoholic cocktail. Josh Hafer from Heaven Hill shares both a cocktail and a mocktail that’ll satisfy everyone at your party.

Going For Two:
2.0 oz EWB
.5 oz lemon juice
.75 oz orange juice
.50 oz PAMA
 Something your guests would want to go for another.  Combine all the ingredients in a mixing glass, ice and shake until chilled.   Serve cocktail in a rocks glass.   Garnish with an orange slice if desired.
 
Extra Point:
2.0 oz Pomegranate Juice
10 Blueberries
1 sprig of mint
3 oz San Pelligrino Limonata
 
In a Collins glass muddle blueberries and mint.   Add Ice and the pomegranate juice.  Stir and top off with limonata.  Garnish with a fresh sprig of mint
 

Register for a chance to win the "Visit Bardstown" VIP romantic getaway package. Among several special tastings and tours, it includes a "VIP Whiskey Connoisseur Tour for Two" at Heaven Hill and a bottle of Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon. You can register online at WHAS11.com/Contests.

