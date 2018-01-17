WHAS
The truth of country roots as told by Three Chords and the Truth

CJ Cumberland of Three Chords and the Truth performs in GDL Studio.

January 17, 2018

Three Chords and the Truth will play at Gypsy's Sports Grille, 7207 Fegenbush Ln. on January 19th, 2018. You can also check them out at El Nopal in Hillview on Monday, January 22nd, 2018. Find them on Facebook, @3ChordsTruth. 

