Close The best way to create moonshine is legally with Moonshine University Become a graduate of Moonshine University and learn more about this local favorite. WHAS 11:23 AM. EST January 12, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Angie Fenton visits Moonshine University to get a behind the scenes look at how they make moonshine. Moonshine University offers workshops at 809 S. 8th St. and the website is MoonshineUniversity.com. © 2018 WHAS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage UofL coaches stand behind Tom Jurich Tyra named acting Athletic Director at UofL FEMA takes back thousands in hurricane aid money City's one step closer to soccer stadium reality Indiana police officer fires at actor First Alert StormTeam: Wednesday Outlook Long-time Shelbyville store closing up shop Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas UofL goes forward with process to fire Pitino More Stories NOON UPDATE: Snow and ice moving through Kentuckiana... Jan. 9, 2018, 2:21 p.m. Gov. Bevin to make healthcare announcement Friday afternoon Jan 12, 2018, 11:57 a.m. Kentucky reports first pediatric flu deaths as flu… Jan 12, 2018, 9:52 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs