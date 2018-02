Climb 38 floors in about 768 steps to support the American Lung Association during the Fight for Air Climb. Take part in this climb on February 3, 2018 at 8:00AM at the National City Tower, 101 S. Fifth St. in Louisville. WHAS11’s Renee Murphey will be climbing alongside you as the official emcee. You can sign up and learn more at ClimbLouisville.org.

