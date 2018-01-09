WHAS
Close

Terry and Rachel visit the Americana Community Center

WHAS 11:10 AM. EST January 09, 2018

Terry and Rachel learn about holiday tradition from around the world thanks to the Americana Community Center.

© 2018 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories