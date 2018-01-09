WHAS
Close

Stylist Jo Ross shares what you should wear this New Year's Eve

Stylist Jo Ross shares what looks you can expect to see this New Year's Eve.

WHAS 12:15 PM. EST January 09, 2018

Stylist Jo Ross shows off the fashion you can expect to see this New Year's Eve. The clothes featured are from Judy's Finest located at 11602 Main Street in Middletown. To contact, call 502-245-5425.  

© 2018 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories