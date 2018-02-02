WHAS
Close
Closings Alert 2 closing alerts
Close

Stop throwing money out the window

Stop literally throwing money out the window and call Primax/Compozit Home Systems to eliminate drafts in your home.

WHAS 12:37 PM. EST February 02, 2018

Having open drafts in your home can cost you big bucks. The folks at Primax Compozit Home Systems want to help you save your hard earned money. Call 1-800-476-1966 or go online to CHSWindows.com for more info. 

© 2018 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories