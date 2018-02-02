Close Stop throwing money out the window Stop literally throwing money out the window and call Primax/Compozit Home Systems to eliminate drafts in your home. WHAS 12:37 PM. EST February 02, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Having open drafts in your home can cost you big bucks. The folks at Primax Compozit Home Systems want to help you save your hard earned money. Call 1-800-476-1966 or go online to CHSWindows.com for more info. © 2018 WHAS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage UofL coaches stand behind Tom Jurich Tyra named acting Athletic Director at UofL FEMA takes back thousands in hurricane aid money City's one step closer to soccer stadium reality Indiana police officer fires at actor First Alert StormTeam: Wednesday Outlook Long-time Shelbyville store closing up shop Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas UofL goes forward with process to fire Pitino More Stories GOP releases memo alleging spying abuses by FBI, DOJ… Feb. 2, 2018, 3:04 a.m. Jury deliberating in trial of Lloyd Hammond Feb. 2, 2018, 12:15 p.m. LMPD detective shot in head, survives Feb. 1, 2018, 1:54 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs