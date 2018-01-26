Stephen King's character gets assassinated

Stephen King is synonymous with terror but this time he'll be the one feeling it. Watch what happens when his own creations take the opportunity to make a joke at his expense. See familiar faces like IT, Carrie and Andy Dufresne as they turn the tables on the famous author. The Library's Character Assassination: Roast of Stephen King is January 27, 2018 at 7:00PM at the Southwest library branch located at 9725 Dixie Hwy. in Louisville. You'll need to register in advance at LFPL.org or call (502) 933-0029. The performance is rated R and for ages 18 and up.

© 2018 WHAS-TV