Spring Fashion has already sprung for stylist Jo Ross

Stylist Jo Ross shares the fashion trends you'll see with the change of the season.

Whether or not Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, we’re still looking at about six more weeks of winter. But it’s never too early to prepare your wardrobe with the newest statements of the upcoming season. Stylist Jo Ross shows off the exciting looks you'll be seeing in the 2018 spring season. All of the clothing and accessories featured are from Absolutely Fabulous in LaGrange101 W. Main St.

