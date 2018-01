Chef John Varanese previews the ninth annual Grigch Hills five-course wine dinner. Varanese is located at 2106 Frankfort Ave. The Grgich Hills ninth Annual Wine Dinnerwill be two nights, Tuesday, January 23rd and Wednesday, January 24th, 2018. Make reservations at Varanese.com or call (502) 899-9904.

© 2018 WHAS-TV