Shiver your timbers and shake your pirate booty with Drunk & Sailor

Yo-ho! If it’s a pirate's life for you, the Kentucky Pirate Festival is the perfect place to listen to live music, check out sideshows, snag photo-ops and even shop a pirate marketplace. You can see Drunk and Sailor perform on February 3, 2018 at the Kentucky Pirate Festival. The event takes place at the Tim Faulkner Gallery located at 1512 Portland Avenue. It won’t cost you many doubloons because admission is just $15 or for adults and $10 for kids 12-years-old and younger. Details are at KYPirateFest.com.

