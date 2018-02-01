Say aloha to Louisville's new tiki bar

February 1st is "National Hula in the Coola Day", a day that encourages you to take time to imagine yourself on a beach. To celebrate, Angie Fenton tours The Limbo. Island-inspired and ukulele music at Louisville's only tiki bar is sure to have your mind drifting away to the beach. The Limbo is located a 411 W. Chestnut St., Louisville. For more information call (502) 822-1222.

