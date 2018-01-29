Sammy Davis Jr. bio opens Louisville Jewish Film Fest

The Jewish Film Fest returns with nine new full-length films and several student works. Marsha Bornstein, the festival director, gives us a sneak preview of several of the comedies, dramas and documentaries on this year’s bill. The Louisville Jewish Film Fest starts February 3, 2018 with the Sammy Davis Jr. bio "I've Gotta Be Me." at Bellarmine's Wyatt Hall at 7:30 PM. The film festival continues through February 25, 2018 at various locations such as The Speed and Village 8. For a list of all the films and venues, go to JewishLouisville.org or call 502-459-0660.

