Rock the raceway to benefit cancer research

The Baptist Health Pearls and Pumps event is back and looking for models to strut the runway! Auditions for Pearls and Pumps Rock the Raceway are Saturday February 3, 2018 at Heyman Talent at The Pointe in Butchertown. The Pearls and Pumps benefit is March17, 2018 from 10:30AM until 2:00PM on Millionaires Row at Churchill Downs. Get more information and tickets at PearlsandPumps.org or by calling 502-896-7475.

