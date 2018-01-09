WHAS
Recently added a four legged member to the family? The Humane Society wants to help

If you received a furry friend this Christmas, the Humane Society wants to help.

January 09, 2018

If you recently gained a pet this holiday season, The Kentucky Humane Society has created a pet help line. The number is 502-509-4PET. The Kentucky Humane Society can also be reached at KYHumane.org. 

