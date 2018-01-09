WHAS
Rachel learns more about the Kids Center for Pediatric Therapies

WHAS 7:56 AM. EST January 09, 2018

Bill Smithwick and Lisa Campbell  from the Kids Center for Pediatric Therapies share their purpose. The Kids Center is located at 982 Eastern Parkway. For more information or to donate, call 502-635-6397 or visit KidsCenterKY.org.

