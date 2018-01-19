WHAS
Close

Put down that preservative-filled snack and pick up a clean, good eat.

Sakinah Bunch of Clean Good Eats had to learn how to make not healthy food, but good tasting food when her daughter was born with severe food allergies.

WHAS 1:02 PM. EST January 19, 2018

Sakinah Bunch had to learn a clean eating lifestyle after her daughter was diagnosed with severe allergies. She now shares her knowledge with others with cooking classes at Rainbow Blossom. You’ll find her at the Rainbow Blossom in Springhurst on January 19th, 2018 beginning at 6:00PM. Tickets and details are available on Facebook and you can find Sakinah at CleanGoodEats.com. 

© 2018 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories