Play along with legendary jazz musician Jamey Aebersold

Jazz musician Jamey Aebersold has directed jazz workshops for over 40 years and has sold over 5-million copies of his Play-A-Long books. The Carnegie Center's Jamey Aebersold exhibit runs through February 3rd, 2018. There are music clinics and jam sessions on January 27th, 2018 and February 3rd, 2018. The Mix and Mingle with Jamey’s former students, Seinfeld composer Jonathan Wolff and Bloomington’s Pat Harbison is also on February 3rd, 2018. You can learn more online at CarnegieCenter.org. The Carnegie Center for Art and History is located at 201 E. Spring St. in New Albany.

