Pickles in movies- it's a big dill!

The Jewish Film Festival is back and features a line-up of all new films, including "The Pickle Recipe". It’s a laugh-out-loud comedy about a man attempting to steal his grandmother’s coveted pickle recipe to afford his daughter’s Bat Mitzvah. Michael Fraade of the Jewish Community Center demonstrates how the pickling process works. You can see "The Pickle Recipe" on February 7, 2018 atCongregation Adath Jeshurun, 2401 Woodbourne Avenue, Louisville. Michael's pickle demo starts at 7:00PM before the screening of the film. You can find details and tickets online at JewishLouisville.org or call (502) 459-0660.

