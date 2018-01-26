WHAS
Close

Our Puppy Bowl segment has gone to the dogs!

The Puppy Bowl is back for its 15th season and it's going to be paw-some!

WHAS 11:46 AM. EST January 26, 2018

Heather Nelson of Barktown Rescue brings Puppy Bowl XIV star Rowdy, who will compete for Team Ruff.  Baxter the Beagle also joins him in studio because he’s in search of a forever home! You can find Baxter and other adoptable animals at Barktown Rescue, 295 Petersburg Rd. in Boston, Kentucky. That’s just outside of Bardstown. The website is BarktownRescue.org. You can see Rowdy romp in Puppy Bowl XIV on Animal Planet on Super Bowl Sunday, February 4, 2018 at 3:00PM.

© 2018 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories