Our Puppy Bowl segment has gone to the dogs!

Heather Nelson of Barktown Rescue brings Puppy Bowl XIV star Rowdy, who will compete for Team Ruff. Baxter the Beagle also joins him in studio because he’s in search of a forever home! You can find Baxter and other adoptable animals at Barktown Rescue, 295 Petersburg Rd. in Boston, Kentucky. That’s just outside of Bardstown. The website is BarktownRescue.org. You can see Rowdy romp in Puppy Bowl XIV on Animal Planet on Super Bowl Sunday, February 4, 2018 at 3:00PM.

