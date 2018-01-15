WHAS
Our honorary GDL Grandma shares her love through food

Amy Valentine, the official "Great Day Live Grandma" is using the day to spread some love, and spread the word about a special prime rib Valentine dinner that will help the homeless.

WHAS 12:20 PM. EST January 15, 2018

Amy Valentine, recently dubbed the "GDL Grandma" is joined by her granddaughter Klaire Valentine-Adams as they share recipes you can find served at their next fundraiser.  You can try Amy's prime rib February 9th, 2018 at Heidelberg United Methodist in Corydon. It’s a fundraiser for a group that helps Harrison County's homeless. Tickets are $20 per person, or $35 a couple. It's a benefit for 4:34 Ministries.  The website is 434Ministries.org or you can find them on Facebook.

