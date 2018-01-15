Our honorary GDL Grandma shares her love through food

Amy Valentine, recently dubbed the "GDL Grandma" is joined by her granddaughter Klaire Valentine-Adams as they share recipes you can find served at their next fundraiser. You can try Amy's prime rib February 9th, 2018 at Heidelberg United Methodist in Corydon. It’s a fundraiser for a group that helps Harrison County's homeless. Tickets are $20 per person, or $35 a couple. It's a benefit for 4:34 Ministries. The website is 434Ministries.org or you can find them on Facebook.

