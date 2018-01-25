Musician Moondawg Hall helping preserve local music

Several area musicians including Louisville native MoonDawg Hall will perform to benefit Kentucky Homefront, the radio program that focuses on preserving local music and storytelling. The Kentucky Homefront fundraiser starts at 4:15PM January 28, 2018 at Flanagan's Ale House located at 934 Baxter Ave, Louisville, KY. For more information, please visit flanagansalehouse.com or call (502) 585-3700.

