Musician John Clay plays his way to help our community

In December, 2017, Goldsmith Studios was robbed and vandalized, causing $20,000 worth of damage. Many local musicians are banding together to benefit the studio. You can hear John Clay and his band tomorrow night at Zanzabar as part of the benefit for Goldsmith Studios. He'll also be opening for Billy Don Burns February 13, 2018 in New Albany. For tickets to this private event, you'll need to email CumberlandCountry@gmail.com.

