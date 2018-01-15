"Miracle on Hudson" survivor uses his experience to encourage others to do the right thing

On January 15th, 2009, Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger landed a plane in the Hudson River after a flock of Canadian geese flew into it and caused complete engine failure. One of the passenger, Dave Sanderson, helped save everyone else aboard the plane before escaping himself. Dave now travels around the country to help guide others to do the right thing, even in dire situations like his. You can see Dave speak at the Louisville Boat Club, 4200 River Rd. on January 16th, 2018 during a benefit for the March of Dimes. Dave's website is DaveSandersonSpeaks.com.

