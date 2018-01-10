Meet the 2018 Derby Festival's Royal Court

Five young ladies were chosen as ambassadors for the Derby Festival and will be attending over 70 events in two weeks during the Derby season. Katie Bouchard, TaraDunaway, Logan Howard, Morgan Redmond, and Caroline Will visit the Great Day Live studio to show off their tiaras. One of these five princesses will be crowned Derby Festival Queen at the Fillies Derby Ball on April 14th, 2018 at the Galt House Hotel. You can find more about the Kentucky Derby Festival online at KDF.org and on social media.

