Reverend Charles Elliott stood alongside Martin Luther King, Jr. during civil rights marches in the 1960s. As MLK Day 2018 approaches, Reverend Elliott shares some of his stories and insights with Rachel and Terry. He will be awarded the MLK Freedom Award during The Keepers of the Dream celebration on Sunday, January 14th, 2018 at The Kentucky Center’s Whitney Hall.

© 2018 WHAS-TV