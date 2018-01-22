Louisville teen earns spot on USA Field Hockey team

Lee Ann Gordon is the first field hockey player from Assumption High School to make the USA Field Hockey Under 17 National Team. Her coach, Jody Schaefer, joins her to talk about the opportunity on Great Day Live. Lee Ann will attend her first training camp for USA Field Hockey in Berkley, California January 26th through the 28th, 2018. You can find more about the USA National Field Hockey Team at USAFieldHockey.com.

© 2018 WHAS-TV