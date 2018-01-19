Imagine solving various local issues with creative solutions. That's the idea behind Creative Mornings, a public group discussion focused on doing just that. Ben Terry, one of the group’s organizers, explains more. Louisville's next Creative Mornings event is January 26th, 2018 at the Henry Clay. It runs from 8:30AM to 10:00AM. The event is free, but you'll need a ticket, which you can get at CreativeMornings.com starting January 22nd, 2018.

