WHAS
Close

Lou City FC has big goals planned for the upcoming season

Coach James O'Connor of Lou City FC shares what we can expect from his team in the upcoming season.

WHAS 12:12 PM. EST January 30, 2018

This “off” season has been a busy one for USL Cup winners Louisville City FC. As work gets underway for a new $200-million stadium in Butchertown, the team has inked contracts with several new players. Tickets for Lou City's 2018 season are on sale now, with the first match at Slugger Field March 17, 2018 against Nashville at 3:00PM. Details and tickets are online at LouisvilleCityFC.com. 

© 2018 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories