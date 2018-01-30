Lou City FC has big goals planned for the upcoming season

This “off” season has been a busy one for USL Cup winners Louisville City FC. As work gets underway for a new $200-million stadium in Butchertown, the team has inked contracts with several new players. Tickets for Lou City's 2018 season are on sale now, with the first match at Slugger Field March 17, 2018 against Nashville at 3:00PM. Details and tickets are online at LouisvilleCityFC.com.

