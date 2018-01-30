Kitchen makeover is capped with Cajun cuisine

Who doesn’t love a makeover? We unveiled the latest addition to the Great Day Live studio, the new Charlie Wilson's KitchenAid Kitchen, and launched a contest to give viewers a chance to win their own kitchen makeover. Chef John Varanese also prepared a dish from his upcoming Mardi Gras dinner.

For a chance to win your own makeover, go to WHAS11.com/contests and click on the Charlie Wilson KitchenAid Kitchen. For more information about Chef Varanese's five-course Mardi Gras dinner on February 8, 2018, go to Varanese.com or call (502) 899-9904 for reservations. Varanese is located at 2106 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KY.

