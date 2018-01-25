Keola Calderon is a superstar from the softball field to the medical field

Once a member of the UofL inaugural softball team, Keola Calderon now spends her time off the softball field and in to the medical field as a nurse at the J. Graham Brown Cancer Center. Keola Calderon is one of five Cardinal Forever athletes to be inducted into theUofL Athletics Hall of Fame on February 2, 2018 in the Brown & Williamson Club at Cardinal Stadium. Tickets are $45 dollars at GoCards.com; or call 502-852-2015. The inductees will also be recognized at halftime of the UofL men's basketball game February 3, 2018.

